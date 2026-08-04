Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Rare hiccup in no-decision

Schlitter took a no-decision Monday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks in three innings. He struck out six.

It was a rare dud for the All-Star right-hander, who submitted his shortest outing of the season and needed 83 pitches to complete three frames. The four runs allowed were his most since June 30 against Detroit, and the five walks also marked a season-worst figure. Schlittler has a 4.32 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 10 home starts as opposed to 1.10 ERA and 0.74 WHIP across 14 outings on the road in 2026, so he'll be trying to solve his home woes this weekend at Yankee Stadium versus Atlanta.