Schlittler didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Schlittler worked five innings in his third straight start and for the fifth time this season among six outings. The two hits allowed established a season low for the rookie right-hander, who also conceded a season-low one run. Schlittler has a useful 3.94 and 30:14 K:BB over 29.2 innings, but his 1.52 WHIP is quite a significant cause for concern heading into his next scheduled start in Tampa Bay against the Rays.