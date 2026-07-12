Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Skipping out on All-Star Game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Schlittler has elected not to pitch Tuesday in the All-Star Game, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The All-Star nod was well deserved, as Schlittler finished the season's first half with a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137:25 K:BB across 118.2 innings. However, rather than making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic, Schlittler doesn't want to exert himself too much Tuesday on what would be his between-starts throw day. The right-hander last pitched Saturday in Washington, so he may not get much extra rest built into his schedule if the Yankees want him to pitch against the Dodgers next weekend.