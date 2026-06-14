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Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Stingy in no-decision Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schlittler didn't factor into the decision Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander dialed up his ninth quality start of the season on 101 pitches (65 strikes), but Schlittler's four free passes were a season high as he issued more than two walks in an outing for the first time since May 4. The breakout star will take a 1.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 96:18 K:BB through 89 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Reds.

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