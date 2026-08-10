Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Schlittler did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Schlittler was dominant until surrendering a solo homer to Matt Olson in the seventh inning, throwing 67 of 96 pitches for strikes with a whopping 23 whiffs. It was a quick rebound after the 25-year-old stumbled in his shortest outing of the year Monday, and he's now delivered three double-digit strikeout efforts on the campaign. He'll take a 2.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 182:31 K across 146.2 innings into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.