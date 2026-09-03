Schlittler allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over eight innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Schlittler deserved better than a no-decision, but the Yankees' offense didn't come alive until the 10th inning. He's allowed one run or less in six of his last seven outings, giving up a mere nine runs over his last 41.1 innings with a 53:17 K:BB in that span. The 25-year-old continues to dazzle in his star-making second season, pitching to a 2.04 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 210:42 K:BB across 171.2 innings through 29 starts so far. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Rockies in his next outing.