Schlittler took the loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. He allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out two without a walk over 6.1 innings.

Making a second consecutive start with the season on the line, Schlittler pitched well, but the Yankees couldn't stave off elimination this time around. Still, per MLB's Sarah Langs, Schlittler became just the 10th pitcher in modern history with at least six innings pitched and two earned runs or fewer allowed in multiple starts facing elimination in a single postseason. The 24-year-old right-hander finishes his first playoff run with a 1.26 ERA over 14.1 innings, and he figures to be a hot commodity in fantasy drafts next spring.