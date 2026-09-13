Schlittler (14-6) notched the win Sunday against the Mets, allowing one hit and two walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Schlittler was dominant for the Yankees on Sunday, keeping the crosstown rivals out of the hit column until the fifth inning. It's worth noting the star right-hander was hit by a Bo Bichette comebacker to finish the sixth inning and headed directly to the clubhouse, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, but his day was likely finished anyway after throwing 94 pitches. He'll look to extend his streak of starts with one run or zero allowed to eight his next time out in Arizona, where he'll take a 1.95 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 228:44 K:BB over 184.2 innings.