Maybin isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Maybin returned to the starting lineup Monday after missing time with a wrist issue, and he went 0-for-4 at the dish. The outfielder's wrist problem is expected to linger, so the Yankees may be giving Maybin the day off in an effort to manage the injury.

