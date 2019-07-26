Maybin (calf) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Maybin played three rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week, clearing the way for his return from the left calf strain. Brett Gardner (knee) landed on the injured list Thursday, which creates an immediate opportunity for playing time for Maybin.

