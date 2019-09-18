Maybin was shaking his left wrist in the late innings of Tuesday's win against the Angels and is unlikely to start Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Maybin started in left field and produced a run-scoring double in the 8-0 victory Tuesday but appeared to be nursing his ailing left wrist in the late stages of the game. Manager Aaron Boone indicated earlier this month that the injury is likely to linger for the remainder of the season, so it stands to reason that Maybin will receive plenty of rest down the stretch, especially with the Yankees' magic number to clinch the AL East down to one game.