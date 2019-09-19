Maybin (wrist) is starting in left field and hitting sixth Thursday against the Angels, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He appeared to aggravate his wrist injury in Tuesday's game, so it's a pleasant surprise to see him back in the starting nine so soon. Maybin probably won't see a ton of playing time down the stretch now that Giancarlo Stanton is active and Clint Frazier is back on the roster.