Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Back in lineup
Maybin (wrist) is starting in left field and hitting eighth Wednesday against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Maybin missed the first two games of the series with a sore left wrist but has been cleared to face lefty Justus Sheffield in Wednesday's series finale. The outfielder is slashing .250/.324/.500 with three home runs, one stolen base and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate in 18 games this month.
