Maybin (wrist) is starting in left field and hitting eighth Wednesday against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Maybin missed the first two games of the series with a sore left wrist but has been cleared to face lefty Justus Sheffield in Wednesday's series finale. The outfielder is slashing .250/.324/.500 with three home runs, one stolen base and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate in 18 games this month.