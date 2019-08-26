Maybin is nursing left wrist soreness and isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone noted that this has been a reoccurring issue for Maybin, so it doesn't appear as though he'll require a trip to the injured list at this time. Even so, his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories