Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Begins rehab assignment
Maybin (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Maybin has been out for a month with a strained left calf. He was given a two-week timetable six days ago and appears to be on schedule.
More News
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Resumes batting practice•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Expected back in two weeks•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Takes part in agility drills•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Runs at 100 percent•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Placed on injured list•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Dealing with Grade 2 calf strain•
