Maybin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Though his playing time has generally trended downward since Aaron Hicks returned from the injured list last week, Maybin started each of the first three games of the series in left field, going a collective 2-for-10 with a pair of walks and three runs. Maybin could continue to see semi-regular action while manager Aaron Boone doles out rest days liberally to some of his other outfielders, but the veteran's opportunities will take another hit once Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) are reinstated from the IL.