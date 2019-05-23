Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Benched after three straight starts
Maybin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Though his playing time has generally trended downward since Aaron Hicks returned from the injured list last week, Maybin started each of the first three games of the series in left field, going a collective 2-for-10 with a pair of walks and three runs. Maybin could continue to see semi-regular action while manager Aaron Boone doles out rest days liberally to some of his other outfielders, but the veteran's opportunities will take another hit once Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) are reinstated from the IL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.