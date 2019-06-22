Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Dealing with Grade 2 calf strain
Maybin is listed on the lineup card for the Yankees' game Saturday against the Astros, but manager Aaron Boone relayed that the outfielder has a Grade 2 left calf strain and will be out "a pretty fair amount of time," Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Maybin was expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after picking up the injury Friday, but the team will wait another day before making the transaction official. The Yankees are expected to bring aboard a pitcher in a corresponding move, with Chance Adams looking like the top replacement option after he was scratched ahead of his scheduled start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Maybin had already been relegated to fifth-outfielder status after Aaron Judge (oblique) returned from the IL on Friday, so unless another flurry of injuries hits the New York outfield again, don't expect the 32-year-old to have a sizable role upon returning to action.
