Maybin went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Yankees' 10-3 win over the White Sox.

Maybin has been serving as the Yankees' fourth outfielder lately and was only included in the lineup because primary center fielder Aaron Hicks was receiving a routine off day. The Yankees eased their outfield logjam by demoting Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game, but Maybin won't be in store for an enhanced role anytime soon. In fact, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News speculates that Maybin could be a roster casualty by the end of the week, when the Yankees should have everyday outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) back from the injured list. Those impending returns would result in Brett Gardner transitioning to a fourth-outfielder role and therefore rendering Maybin somewhat redundant.