Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Drives in three runs
Maybin went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored, three RBI and a walk in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Kansas City.
Maybin got off to a hot start with the Yankees but had cooled off lately by going 2-for-16 in his last seven games entering Saturday's twin bill. Maybin went 0-for-4 in the matinee, but followed up with a two-run double to provide the Yankees an early 4-1 lead in the nightcap.
More News
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Benched after three straight starts•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Settles into bench role•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Seeing steady action•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Steals first bag of 2019•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Retreats to bench•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Fifth straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...