Maybin went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored, three RBI and a walk in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Kansas City.

Maybin got off to a hot start with the Yankees but had cooled off lately by going 2-for-16 in his last seven games entering Saturday's twin bill. Maybin went 0-for-4 in the matinee, but followed up with a two-run double to provide the Yankees an early 4-1 lead in the nightcap.