Maybin will be in the starting lineup for his Yankees debut Friday against the Giants, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Maybin was traded to the Yankees from the Indians on Thursday and the team wasted little time in adding him to the major-league roster. Aaron Hicks (back), Aaron Judge (oblique), Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Clint Frazier (ankle) are all on the injured list, leaving New York desperate for outfield depth. Maybin slashed .249/.326/.336 in 384 plate appearances between the Marlins and Mariners last season, and figures to see semi-regular starting chances for the Yankees, at least until the injury situation improves.