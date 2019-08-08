Maybin went 4-for-5 with a home run, stolen base, two RBI and an additional run Wednesday in the Yankees' 14-2 win over the Orioles.

Since he also contributed a solo shot in Tuesday's win, Maybin accounted for two of the Yankees' 16 long balls in Camden Yards this week, tying an MLB team record for a three-game series. Though Maybin was limited to fourth-outfielder duties when he initially returned from the 10-day injured list in late July, it only took a few days for an everyday role to open up after Aaron Hicks (elbow) moved to the IL. There should be regular room in the lineup for both Maybin and Mike Tauchman in the outfield or at designated hitter until one of Hicks, Luke Voit (abdomen), Giancarlo Stanton (knee) or Edwin Encarnacion (wrist) returns from the IL.