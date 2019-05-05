Maybin will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Maybin finds himself in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games since being acquired from the Indians. He has recorded a hit in each of those contests and carries a solid 5:5 BB:K into Sunday's contests. The Yankees are expected to get another everyday outfielder (Clint Frazier) back from the 10-day injured list by Tuesday, but Mike Tauchman appears more likely than Maybin to lose out on playing time as a result.