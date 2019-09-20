Maybin went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Maybin started in left field and connected on a 416-foot shot to left field in the eighth inning. The round tripper broke an 18-game homerless drought that coincided with frequent flareups of wrist soreness that have bothered the 32-year-old throughout much of the season. The recurring issue has allowed Maybin to play in only nine of 17 games in September.