Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Goes yard again
Maybin went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 3-0 win over the Rays.
The veteran outfielder's time in pinstripes could be coming to an end with Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) about to come off the IL, but Maybin is doing everything he can to convince the Yankees' front office to keep him around -- he's gone yard in three straight games, boosting his slash line on the season to .299/.375/.467 through 38 contests. Even if New York does let Maybin go, his current form should ensure he gets picked up quickly by another club in need of outfield depth.
More News
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Delivers solo shot in win•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Multi-hit day in win•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Drives in three runs•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Benched after three straight starts•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Settles into bench role•
-
Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Seeing steady action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...