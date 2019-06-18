Maybin went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

The veteran outfielder's time in pinstripes could be coming to an end with Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) about to come off the IL, but Maybin is doing everything he can to convince the Yankees' front office to keep him around -- he's gone yard in three straight games, boosting his slash line on the season to .299/.375/.467 through 38 contests. Even if New York does let Maybin go, his current form should ensure he gets picked up quickly by another club in need of outfield depth.