Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Heads to bench
Maybin is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.
With Mike Ford occupying the designated-hitter spot and Aaron Judge returning to right field after resting Saturday, there's no room in the starting nine left over for Maybin. He'll be one of the prime candidates to lose out on playing time once the Yankees return one of their four banged-up regulars -- Luke Voit (abdomen), Edwin Encarnacion (wrist), Giancarlo Stanton (knee) and Aaron Hicks (elbow) -- from the 10-day injured list. Over his last seven starts, Maybin has gone 3-for-23 with 11 strikeouts.
