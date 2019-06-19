Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Homers in fourth straight game
Maybin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Maybin has now homered in four straight games and posted multi-hit performances in three of those contests, bringing his slash line for the season up to .315/.387/.505 through 111 at-bats. It's been a torrid stretch, but it still might not be enough to save Maybin's roster spot, as the Yankees officially regained the services of Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) on Tuesday and Aaron Judge (oblique) isn't far behind him.
