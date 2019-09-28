Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Homers, scores four runs
Maybin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three more runs scored in Friday's win over the Rangers.
After reaching a career-high 10 home runs earlier this week, Maybin swatted another rare long ball to once again reach a new milestone and knot the score at 2-2. Meanwhile, Maybin's four runs scored marked a season high. Across 81 games this season, the speedy outfielder is batting .289/.370/.502 with 11 homers and nine stolen bases.
