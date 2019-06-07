Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Multi-hit day in win
Maybin went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs to help the Yankees to a 6-2 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Hitting from the ninth spot in the order, Maybin chipped in two hits, including his fifth double of the season while scoring two of his team's six runs. He's provided virtually no power in part-time duty for the Yankees so far this season, with just one homer and a .376 slugging percentage in 85 at-bats, but Maybin is hitting .282 and sporting a .378 on-base percentage.
