Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Nearing return
Manager Aaron Boone said Maybin (calf) should be ready to rejoin the Yankees soon, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Maybin began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week and has played for the RailRiders each of the past two days, going 4-for-7 with a double, a walk and a home run in those contests. He's scheduled to play nine innings in the field for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, and if everything goes off without a hitch the veteran outfielder could be cleared to rejoin the Yankees shortly thereafter.
