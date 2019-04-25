Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Officially joins Yankees
Maybin was added to the Yankees' active roster Thursday.
After being acquired from the Indians in exchange for cash considerations Thursday, Maybin signed a major-league contract with the Yankees and was subsequently selected to the team's 25-man roster. The veteran outfielder compiled a lackluster .216/.388/.275 slash line with Triple-A Columbus before being dealt to New York, but the Yankees desperately need outfield help with Aaron Hicks (back), Aaron Judge (oblique), Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder), Clint Frazier (ankle) and Jacoby Ellsbury (foot) all on the shelf, so Maybin could see semi-regular starts until the rest of outfield gets healthier.
