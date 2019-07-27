Maybin is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Mike Tauchman will start in left field and hit eighth against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Maybin went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk Friday after returning from the injured list from a calf strain. The veteran outfielder is slashing .194/.306/.323 against left-handed pitching. It is unknown how playing time in left field will be distributed between Tauchman and Maybin with both outfielders having career seasons.