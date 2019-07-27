Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Out of lineup Saturday
Maybin is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Mike Tauchman will start in left field and hit eighth against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Maybin went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk Friday after returning from the injured list from a calf strain. The veteran outfielder is slashing .194/.306/.323 against left-handed pitching. It is unknown how playing time in left field will be distributed between Tauchman and Maybin with both outfielders having career seasons.
