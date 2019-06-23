Maybin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain Sunday.

The move was an expected one, as manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Maybin would miss "a pretty fair amount of time" with a Grade 2 strain. Maybin was unlikely to play a major role for the Yankees going forward with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge both now healthy. He'll be a bench player when he returns unless the Yankees suffer another injury crisis. Nestor Cortes was called up in a corresponding move.

