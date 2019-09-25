Maybin went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Maybin accounted for New York's only run with a 429-foot shot to center field in the third inning. With the blast, Maybin tied his career high with 10 long balls and became the 14th Yankee this year to reach double digits in home runs, establishing a major-league record.

