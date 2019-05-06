Maybin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

With Clint Frazier (ankle) back from the 10-day injured list, Maybin finds himself as the odd man out of the outfield mix for at least one game. Given that he's supplied a .815 OPS through his first eight games with the Yankees, Maybin might be able to temporarily retain an edge on the final everyday spot in the outfield over Mike Tauchman (.674 OPS). Both players, however, could see their opportunities dwindle as soon as the weekend, when Aaron Hicks (back) may be ready to make his season debut.