Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Runs at 100 percent
Maybin (calf) ran at 100 percent on the field before Saturday's game, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
He also hit and threw on the field, although he has not yet run the bases, which could be the next step in his recovery. Given the fact that Giancarlo Stanton (knee) is not particularly close to returning, Maybin could assume a semi-prominent role if he is able to return in late July or early August, although he will inevitably shift to a reserve role once Stanton returns.
