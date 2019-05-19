Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Settles into bench role
Maybin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The recent return of Aaron Hicks from the 10-day injured list has pushed Maybin into a fourth-outfielder role, as the veteran will stick on the bench for the fourth time in seven games. Maybin hasn't helped his case for seeing an uptick in at-bats by hitting .200 over his last 10 contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...