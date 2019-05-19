Maybin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The recent return of Aaron Hicks from the 10-day injured list has pushed Maybin into a fourth-outfielder role, as the veteran will stick on the bench for the fourth time in seven games. Maybin hasn't helped his case for seeing an uptick in at-bats by hitting .200 over his last 10 contests.