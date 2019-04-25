The Yankees acquired Maybin from the Indians on Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

It hasn't been announced what the Yankees are giving up in the deal, but Cleveland is presumably only getting a marginal return for a player on an expiring minor-league contract. With a .216/.388/.275 slash line at Triple-A Columbus this season, Maybin hadn't been making a case for a promotion to Cleveland, but the Yankees' depth issues in the outfield should make his path back to the big leagues fairly clear. Clint Frazier (ankle) became the fifth New York outfielder to land on the injured list Thursday, leaving the team with only three healthy options (Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and Tyler Wade). Since Wade is probably best suited for a utility role, it's possible Maybin -- who can play all three outfield spots -- picks up regular starts right away, assuming New York elects to add him to its 40-man roster.