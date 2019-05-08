Maybin went 2-for-4 with a steal and run in a 5-4 victory against the Mariners on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder stole second in the ninth with the game tied and then scored the winning run on D.J. LeMahieu's single. It's still a small sample size, but Maybin is really putting together a nice start in New York. Since joining the Yankees on April 25, he is batting .360 (9-for-25) with nine singles, two RBI, six runs and a steal in 25 at-bats during 10 games.