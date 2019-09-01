Maybin is still dealing with a sore left wrist but could return in the next few days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Maybin's sore wrist is a recurring issue that has kept him out of action four of the last six games. Although he did make an appearance against Oakland on Saturday, he entered the game as a pinch runner and did not stick around to play defense or swing a bat. Per Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone hopes Maybin is ready to return in the next few days.