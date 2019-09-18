Maybin is still dealing with the wrist issue that has plagued him of late, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

He has not appeared in a game since Sept. 15 and has not started a game since Sept. 14. Right now it sounds like he is only available off the bench, if that. Clint Frazier should continue to see extra work, and Giancarlo Stanton (knee) is due back in a day or two.