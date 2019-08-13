Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Swats solo homer
Maybin went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk while starting both games of a doubleheader against Baltimore on Monday.
In game one, Maybin drilled New York's fourth homer off Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa, a 404-foot shot to left field in the sixth inning. Since returning from a calf injury on July 26, Maybin has hit .308 (16-for-52) with three long balls and 10 RBI in 14 games.
