Maybin (calf) participated in agility drills and did some running on the field Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

While it's good to see Maybin get some running in on the field, he still hasn't been spotted running the bases -- one of the final hurdles he'll have to clear in order to begin a rehab assignment. He's been on the shelf since June 23 due to a left calf strain.