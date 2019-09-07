Manager Aaron Boone said Maybin (wrist) is available off the bench Saturday but will likely have to deal with the injury the rest of the season, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old remains out of Saturday's lineup and hasn't seen game action since Aug. 31, but he's apparently available should the Yankees need him. Boone also said that Maybin may need to have the injury addressed during the offseason, but he didn't specify whether that would potentially include surgery.