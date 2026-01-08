Doval agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, Doval bounced back in 69 regular-season appearances between the Giants and Yankees last year, finishing with a 3.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 72:35 K:BB over 65.1 innings while recording 16 saves and 10 holds. The right-hander is likely to open 2026 as New York's top setup man ahead of expected closer David Bednar.