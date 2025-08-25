Doval allowed two hits and struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning against the Red Sox on Sunday.

While the right-hander gave up a pair of hits -- a single and a double -- Sunday, he was able to escape without Boston putting any runs on the board. It wasn't the highest of leverage work (New York held a five-run lead when Doval entered), but it was nonetheless a relatively important situation with the Yankees needing to secure the win to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of their division rivals. As for Doval, he was sorely in need of a positive outing, as he came into the contest having been scored upon in four of his past five appearances. His adjustment to a new role with the Yankees hasn't gone smoothly -- through 10 contests with New York, he's posted a 6.48 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 8.1 innings while blowing his only two save chances (though he does have three holds).