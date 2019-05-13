Yankees' Canaan Smith: Hits for cycle in Low-A

Smith went 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle for Low-A Charleston on Sunday, Duane Cross of MiLB.com reports.

Smith became the first RiverDogs' player since 1997 to manage the feat, but more importantly, continued his stretch of hot hitting for Charleston. The 20-year-old is now fifth in the South Atlantic League in both batting average (.327) and OPS (.944), and is hitting .411 with 23 hits since April 26.