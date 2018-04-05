Yankees' Canaan Smith: Opens in extended spring training
Smith will open the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
Smith put on a clinic last year in the Gulf Coast League that Joey Votto would have been proud of, hitting .289/.430/.422 with a 44:46 K:BB in 187 at-bats. He doesn't have monster raw power or plus speed, which is why he is a little under the radar. Smith turns 19 at the end of April and will likely be sent to the Appalachian League or the New York-Penn League when the short-season leagues open play this summer.
