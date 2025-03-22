The Yankees selected Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Thanks to a combination of his impressive spring (1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP) and an epidemic of injuries in New York's pitching staff, Carrasco will land a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day rotation after signing as a camp invitee in February. Although his Grapefruit League numbers were good, the 38-year-old still owns a 6.18 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in the regular season since 2023, so fantasy managers should approach Carrasco with caution. Gerrit Cole (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.