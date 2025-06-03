Yankees' Carlos Carrasco: Dropped from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday.
Carrasco did not make an appearance during his most recent stint with the Yankees. He will likely clear waivers again and be outrighted, at which point he would decide whether to remain in the organization or become a free agent.
