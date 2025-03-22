Carrasco is expected to be part of the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Carrasco did a great job standing out this spring, turning in a 1.69 ERA while striking out 15 batters in 16 innings across five appearances. His performance combined with injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow), Luis Gil (lat), JT Brubaker (ribs) and Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) has seemingly resulted in the 38-year-old Carrasco breaking camp with the big club. Whether his spring success translates into the regular season will likely determine if the right-hander remains in the majors once the Yankees' injured arms start to return.